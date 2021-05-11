Raydium Price Tops $13.41 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $13.41 or 0.00023518 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $599.21 million and approximately $66.72 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.32 or 0.00656412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00250994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003932 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.41 or 0.01163360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032351 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,680,193 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.