Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $12.03 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $12.03 or 0.00021782 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $517.87 million and $66.47 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 150.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,036,653 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

