Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus (TSE:VNP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.64.

TSE VNP traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 435,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,529. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The stock has a market cap of C$271.90 million and a PE ratio of 104.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

