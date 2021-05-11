Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 12,786 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,326 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

