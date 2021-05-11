Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Boeing by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 164,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.