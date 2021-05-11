Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $216.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

