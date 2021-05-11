Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,350,000 after acquiring an additional 448,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

