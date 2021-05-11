Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,600 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in MetLife by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

