Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NYSE CCI opened at $183.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.86 and a 200 day moving average of $164.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.