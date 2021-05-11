Raze Network Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

