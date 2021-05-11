RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%.

NASDAQ RICK traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. 136,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.70 million, a P/E ratio of -99.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RICK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti upped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

