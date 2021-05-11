Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anthem (ANTM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anthem (NYSE: ANTM):

5/10/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $330.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $382.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $399.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $395.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $399.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $425.00 to $450.00.

4/20/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $395.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Anthem had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $375.00 to $425.00.

3/25/2021 – Anthem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $379.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anthem’s prudent acquisitions and collaborations complement its inorganic growth profile and help it boost Medicare Advantage growth. Its increasing top line, driven by premium rate increase and higher membership, paves the way for growth. Its solid guidance impresses. It witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services, which in turn poises it well for long-term growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Given the current scenario, telehealth services are expected to contribute to its growth. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, its strong capital position has enabled it to undertake shareholder-friendly moves via buybacks and dividend payments. However, its high costs continue to weigh on its bottom line. Its weak balance sheet is a concern.”

NYSE ANTM traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.49. 19,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,142. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.02. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. FMR LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after buying an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,305,000 after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,505,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,207,000 after acquiring an additional 55,780 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after acquiring an additional 956,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

