Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Arista Networks (ANET)

5/11/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $359.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $359.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Arista Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

4/23/2021 – Arista Networks is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $359.00 price target on the stock.

ANET traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.59. 15,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,422. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $331.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.83 and a 200 day moving average of $290.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $263,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,147 shares of company stock worth $26,686,741. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,797,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

