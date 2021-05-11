Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE: FBHS) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $107.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $114.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $107.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $107.00 to $125.00.

3/22/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Fortune Brands Home & Security is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

