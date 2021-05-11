Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ITV (ITVPY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS: ITVPY) recently:

5/7/2021 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/6/2021 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2021 – ITV had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2021 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/5/2021 – ITV was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/19/2021 – ITV had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. 1,356,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. ITV plc has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

