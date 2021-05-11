Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ONEOK (OKE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ONEOK (NYSE: OKE):

5/4/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – ONEOK was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/21/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/29/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – ONEOK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

