Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for VEREIT (VER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of VEREIT (NYSE: VER) recently:

5/9/2021 – VEREIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – VEREIT was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

5/6/2021 – VEREIT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – VEREIT was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – VEREIT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – VEREIT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VER traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

