Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS: DSDVY):
- 5/7/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “
- 4/29/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/28/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/28/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/20/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/31/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/30/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/26/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.75. 55,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,458. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62.
DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
