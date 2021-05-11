Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DSV Panalpina A/S (DSDVY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS: DSDVY):

5/7/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

4/29/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/20/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/31/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/30/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/26/2021 – DSV Panalpina A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.75. 55,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,458. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $117.89. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

