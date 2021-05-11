Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KONE Oyj (KNYJY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS: KNYJY) recently:

5/7/2021 – KONE Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/30/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/30/2021 – KONE Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/29/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/15/2021 – KONE Oyj had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/7/2021 – KONE Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “KONE Oyj engages in the elevator and escalator business, through its subsidiaries. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name as well as modernization solutions. KONE Oyj is based in Espoo, Finland. “

3/29/2021 – KONE Oyj was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2021 – KONE Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,571. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $2.3095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.81%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.