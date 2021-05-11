Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rogers Communications (RCI)

Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Rogers Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

3/17/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RCI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. 10,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,991,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,789,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 28.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 342.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 368,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

