Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rogers Communications (RCI)

Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/23/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $74.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – Rogers Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 3/17/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
RCI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. 10,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,991,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,789,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 28.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 342.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 476,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 368,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.
