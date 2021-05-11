Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Waste Connections (WCN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) recently:

5/10/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $136.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $132.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WCN traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

