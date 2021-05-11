Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

4/29/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

4/26/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “positive” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

3/22/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Axalta Coating Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 2,839,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

