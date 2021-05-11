Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Constellation Software (CSU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Constellation Software (TSE: CSU):

5/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00.

5/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00.

5/5/2021 – Constellation Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$1,760.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00.

4/5/2021 – Constellation Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of TSE CSU traded down C$33.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1,726.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,063. The stock has a market cap of C$36.58 billion and a PE ratio of 87.38. Constellation Software Inc. has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$1,921.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,814.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,664.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 52.5400022 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

