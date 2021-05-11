Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) in the last few weeks:
- 5/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/23/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/21/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/24/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.
- 3/22/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/17/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “
Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 59,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.
Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
