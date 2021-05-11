Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS: DLAKY) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/23/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/24/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was downgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/22/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2021 – Deutsche Lufthansa was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.26. 59,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

