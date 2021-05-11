Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Revolve Group (RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $58.00.

5/3/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

4/13/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

3/24/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Revolve Group had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Revolve Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

RVLV stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 49,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

