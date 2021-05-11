Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS: SEOAY):

5/5/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

4/30/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/16/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/16/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.13. 12,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

