Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

5/4/2021 – Subsea 7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

5/1/2021 – Subsea 7 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Subsea 7 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Subsea 7 was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2021 – Subsea 7 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/29/2021 – Subsea 7 was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2021 – Subsea 7 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

