Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for British Land (BTLCY)

British Land (OTCMKTS: BTLCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

5/6/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/6/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/3/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/29/2021 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/26/2021 – British Land was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/23/2021 – British Land was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

4/20/2021 – British Land had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2021 – British Land had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of British Land stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. 23,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,830. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

