Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/6/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00.
- 4/16/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $62.00.
- 3/26/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
CMCSA opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $263.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
