Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comcast (CMCSA)

5/6/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00.

4/22/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $62.00.

4/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $62.00.

3/26/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

CMCSA opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $263.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

