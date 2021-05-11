Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Newmont (NEM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Newmont (NYSE: NEM):

5/10/2021 – Newmont was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

5/5/2021 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is making a notable progress with its growth projects. It is likely to gain from a number of projects including the Tanami expansion, Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo north. Moreover, the merger with Goldcorp is expected to be value-accretive to its cash flow and generate significant synergies. However, declining production is a concern. Factors like coronavirus-related impacts across certain mines and the divestment of certain assets are impacting production. Higher production costs are likely to weigh on its margins. Newmont is witnessing higher cost applicable to sales (CAS) and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) in certain mines partly related to the pandemic. The recent weakness in gold prices is another concern.”

5/5/2021 – Newmont had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Newmont was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $75.00.

4/23/2021 – Newmont had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/6/2021 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. 472,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,925,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.17. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 62,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 4,130.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Newmont by 606.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,166,000 after acquiring an additional 742,986 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 23.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

