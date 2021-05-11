Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

5/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/7/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

4/21/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/13/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/9/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/30/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

3/29/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/17/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $85.17. 86,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

