Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF):

5/7/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $76.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,863,000 after buying an additional 89,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 244,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after buying an additional 164,169 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 262,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

