Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Juniper Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,091 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $94,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

