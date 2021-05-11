Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lincoln National (LNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC):

5/7/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $69.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Lincoln National is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past year. Increasing top line, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products will drive growth. Changes made to emphasize on sale of products without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment bodes well. However, Lincoln National suffers from high leverage also its interest paying ability has gone down since 2014, which is another concern. A low interest rate environment is expected to negatively impact the company’s net investment income. The company expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment coupled with disruptions from COVID-19 faced by the company.”

4/5/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $67.00.

Lincoln National stock opened at $69.36 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

