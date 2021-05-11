Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

5/3/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $93.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.81. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

