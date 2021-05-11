Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL):

5/10/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $323.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $348.00 to $367.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $316.00 to $337.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Estee Lauder Companies has outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is undertaking robust cost-control measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Such efforts drove its operating income margin in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company’s Skin Care business is growing steadily. This along with solid online growth bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in the quarter. However, soft store traffic due to the pandemic-led social distancing has been a concern. On its last earnings call, management said that some retail stores were temporarily closed owing to the resurgence of coronavirus cases. Also, international travel restrictions has been negatively impacting consumer traffic in most travel retail locations.”

4/22/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

3/24/2021 – The Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.02. 45,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.80. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a market cap of $106.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

