Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

5/5/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/29/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/29/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/20/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/13/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.