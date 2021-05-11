Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY):

5/4/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $194.76 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

