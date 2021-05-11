Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Energy Transfer (ET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently:

5/7/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/4/2021 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Energy Transfer is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Energy Transfer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

4/28/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/28/2021 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Energy Transfer is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

4/21/2021 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Energy Transfer had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Energy Transfer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,281,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

