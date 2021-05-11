Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

5/5/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

4/29/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

4/28/2021 – Plus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

4/23/2021 – Plus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Get Plus Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.