Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.35). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $54.44. 69,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,211. Redfin has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.38 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

