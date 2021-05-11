RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $289.37 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.93 or 0.00587751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00208229 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00261053 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005198 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

