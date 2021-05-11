Reef 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Billion (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, Reef has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $642.70 million and $1.13 billion worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085762 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00060130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.38 or 0.00810514 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

