Refereum Price Hits $0.0173 on Major Exchanges (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $86.63 million and approximately $118,319.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00085119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.39 or 0.00785706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.75 or 0.09257389 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Buying and Selling Refereum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

