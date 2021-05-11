Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 18th (OTCMKTS:RTPZU)

Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s (OTCMKTS:RTPZU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 18th. Reinvent Technology Partners Z had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTPZU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33.

