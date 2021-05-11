Rekor Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 35,994 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the average daily volume of 2,834 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

REKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.