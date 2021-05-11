Rémy Cointreau (REMYY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/5/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/27/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/26/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/22/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company's portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. "

4/17/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/25/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/23/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. Rémy Cointreau SA has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

