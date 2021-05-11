ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $6.83. ReneSola shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 7,709 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a P/E ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $450,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.