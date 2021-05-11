Rentberry Price Tops $0.0017 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $520,475.61 and approximately $1,513.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rentberry has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.00866073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

