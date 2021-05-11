Rentberry Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $561,347.02 and $3,008.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00082959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00056513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00781734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.79 or 0.08881955 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

